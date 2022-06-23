Hazard Duty: Fighting Massillon House Fire in 90-Degree Heat
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Massillon firefighter was sent to the hospital with heat exhaustion on Wednesday.
This, after the department knocked down a fire in a three-story house serving as an apartment building on 2nd Street NE at North Avenue.
Two families escaped the flames.
Damage is extensive.
The men and women of the departnment went through a lot of airpacks in the 90-degree heat.
That firefighter has since been released from the hospital.
No cause or damage estimate.