HBO Max Reveals Trailer For The ‘Friends’ Reunion

May 19, 2021 @ 9:24pm

The long-awaited Friends reunion trailer is finally out. As expected, the preview for the upcoming reunion shows the show’s stars laughing, crying, and reminiscing about their time on the show. The cast appears to have filmed the reunion on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, in Burbank, California. At one point in the trailer, Jennifer Aniston can be heard saying, “Where is the tissue box?”

The Friends reunion premieres on May 27th on HBO Max.
Do you think you will laugh more watching the Friends reunion or cry more?

