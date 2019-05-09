HBO Releases “Watchmen” TV Trailer

HBO has released the first trailer for their DC Comics TV show that’s based on the comic book series of the same name.

The book came out in 1986 and centers around an alternate reality superhero world heightened by the tension of the Cold War.

In the alternate world, superheroes are outlaws and creators of the show say they will “embrace the concept of the novel.”

The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, and more.

Did you see the “Watchmen” movie? What book would you like to see made into a TV series or movie?