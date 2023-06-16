HBO sets record straight on the fate of The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’

Contrary to rumors, the fate of The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol has not been decided.

After reports surfaced in Page Six that the controversial show would not be renewed for season 2 partly due to The Weeknd’s “egomaniacal” behavior on set, the network responded on Thursday, June 15.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” the @HBOPR Twitter account tweeted. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

In the series, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, plays cult leader Tedros, who worms his way into the life of troubled pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

