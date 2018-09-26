A Plain Township man has been arrested on charges stemming from his threat to blow up the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 55-year old Joseph Rodd of the 3400 block of 24th Street NW, was arrested initially at noon Monday at his home on warrants charging him with felony menacing by stalking and criminal damaging, Stark County Jail records show. The warrants had been issued to Stark County Sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested at the jail where he was still being held at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday on unrelated warrants charging him with making a terroristic threat and inducing panic. Those warrants had been issued to Canton police. Stark County court records show he is accused of threatening to blow up the Hall of Fame “with an explosive device.”

The post He Wanted to Blow up the HOF appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.