Heads Up Parents: Two New Switch Models Coming Soon

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, maybe wait just a little longer. There are two new versions of the game console coming this summer.

One is said to have “enhanced features” for the serious gamer and the other will be less expensive for the casual player.

The sales of the Switch have been riding high since its release two years ago, but most analysts believed a drop in sales would be coming soon.

If the new consoles hit stores this summer as promised, those projections would more than likely change.

