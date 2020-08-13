Health Commissioners Urge Governor to Delay Football, Schuring Disagrees
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Both the Stark County and Canton health commissioners have written a letter to Governor Mike DeWine, urging him to delay the start of fall contact sports until October 1.
A copy of the letter was provided to WHBC News by State Senator Kirk Schuring, who strongly opposes the idea.
Stark County Fall Sports recommendations
The health commissioners also ask that the season be shortened and the number of spectators limited to two per athlete.
For his part, Schuring says the athletes would be well-supervised.
He suggests the lack of an organized sport could lead to activities that would further spread the virus.