      Weather Alert

Health Leaders Hope for Drop From Red Level-3

Sep 28, 2020 @ 6:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) We find out Thursday whether or not Stark County drops out of Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly coronavirus color-coded map.

The county moved up to Red last Thursday based on four of seven indicators.

Summit County recently dropped from Red to Yellow Level-1, so it can happen.

Stark County Health Commissioner Kirk Norris says larger backyard get-togethers where people don’t wear masks have been a contributing factor.

Still, Norris says mask-wearing is up and people generally know what needs to be done to keep the number of coronavirus cases down.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use