Photo: Alpha Media/Jesse Naul

Anyone with a New Year’s Resolution of being heathier knows that eating can be tough. Whether you’re trying to reduce calories, increase your fruits and veggies or eat less processed foods, it can feel like you have no options when it comes to eating in a restaurant. Luckily, you do have options in Stark County when it comes to eating healthy. While any restaurant can have healthy and unhealthy options, these places are consistently listed as some of the best healthy restaurant options available in Stark County for 2023.

Healthy Restaurant Options Available in Stark County for 2023

Deli Ohio – An independently owned, community focused delicatessen. Featuring locally sourced ingredients, grab and go options and a rotating seasonal menu of salads, soups, sides and sandwiches, Deli Ohio is perfect for lunch or catering.

Raisin Rack – Raisin Rack is known for being a health focused grocery store but they also feature limited options when it comes to on the go lunches. Their smoothie and juice bar feature a ton of options and are made with fresh, organic ingredients.

BAM! Healthy Cuisine – BAM! is all about Fresh, Flavorful, Food and their menu is full of options that can meet any nutritional needs. Featuring wraps, sandwiches, salads, bowls and more, everything at BAM! is customizable and they have multiple grab and go items for your convenience.

Clean Eatz – Clean Eatz has a healthy option to fit your lifestyle, as they feature a regular menu, grab and go options or a meal plan that takes care of the cooking for you. Their meal plan options feature a rotating weekly menu and can be customized to fit any specific diet plan.

George’s Lounge – Our most unorthodox choice for healthy eating, George’s is known for their burgers. While they might not be low calorie in every instance, George’s philosophy on food starts with using high quality, locally sourced ingredients. Their burgers use grass fed beef, they don’t cook with processed oils, and their poultry options are all hormone free.