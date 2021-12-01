      Weather Alert

HEAP Program Helps Lower-Income Ohioans Pay Energy Bills

Dec 1, 2021 @ 3:53am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The home heating season is going full blast, and you’ll see the results when the next energy bill arrives.

For lower-income Ohioans, the Department of Development is administering HEAP, or the Home Energy Assistance Program.

HEAP provides assistance paying those bills through county community action agencies.

But you can apply for the $175 one-time benefit online.

Even more funding is available for propane, wood and other fuels.

The income cutoff is $46,000 for a family of four and $22,000 for a single person.

The state development department also administers other programs.

Popular Posts
Adele sets yet another chart record, predicts which song from '30' her son will “hate” in the future
Will Smith’s Cardboard Cutout Was At A Wedding
Ed Sheeran Is Doing A Global Live-Streamed Concert
Adele And Taylor Swift Spark Huge Demand Of Little Black Dresses
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reportedly Stepping Down
Connect With Us Listen To Us On