Hear a snippet of the song Ariana Grande sings in ﻿'Don't Look Up'

Nov 19, 2021 @ 11:30am

NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

﻿Ariana Grande ﻿plays pop star Riley Bina in Netflix’s apocalyptic dark comedy Don’t Look Up, ﻿and a snippet of the song she performs in the movie has finally been released. 

After two astronomers discover a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth, they task Riley to write a song about it after several world leaders brush it off as a hoax.  Ari co-wrote the song, “Just Look Up,” with Kid Cudi, who plays DJ Chello in the film.

A preview of the song recently surfaced online after a portion of it was played during the recent Hollywood Music in Media Awards, where it was nominated for best on-screen performance song.  Ari’s belting out a high note while singing the song’s title in the brief clip.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to hear the song in full.  ﻿﻿Don’t Look Up﻿﻿, starring Leonardo DiCaprioJennifer LawrenceMeryl StreepJonah Hill and Rob Morgan, premieres in select theaters on December 10 and hits Netflix on December 24.

