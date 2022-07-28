Hear Doja Cat try to tackle Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Doja Cat jokingly flexed her vocals by tackling Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow.”

Taking to Instagram Live late Wednesday, the “Say So” singer decided to belt out a hammed-up version of the Oscar-winning song from A Star Is Born.

Doja barely enunciated the words as she amped the song up a few octaves and screeched out the chorus, which was all recorded by a fan. The Grammy winner also had fun mispronouncing words and putting a toddler-like spin on her enunciation.

Though she lightly took on the challenge, Doja’s fans applauded her vocal range and pitch.

Turns out, Gaga, who caught wind of the Instagram live via a fan-recorded clip, was also very impressed. She responded, per Pop Crave, “LADY THATS A SERVE.”

Fans are hoping Doja releases a full version of her “Shallow” cover as they are hungry for new music. The “Kiss Me More” singer previously stated she is retiring from music after a particularly nasty fallout with her South American fans — so it appears her fanbase will take whatever they can get.

