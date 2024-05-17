Hear Miley Cyrus sing Talking Heads, Demi Lovato sing The Temptations

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are two artists who can pretty much sing anything, and they both show off their skills in unique new covers, which are out in their entireties now.

After multiple teases, Miley has finally dropped the full version of “Psycho Killer,” the classic Talking Heads song that appears on the tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved. The album features various artists, including Lorde, The National, Paramore and girl in red, covering the songs that appear in Talking Heads’ beloved 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

Miley’s turned the quirky new wave song into a full-on dance floor banger and even changed some of the lyrics. She’s also selling a T-shirt that features a line from the song: “Psycho Killer, Qu’est-ce que c’est? [kess kuh SAY],” which means “What is it?” in French.

As for Demi, she’s teamed up with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash to cover The Temptations‘ classic “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” for Slash’s new album, Orgy of the Damned. She’s the only pop star on the album of blues covers, which also features vocal contributions from the likes of Chris Stapleton and AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson. There’s also a video for the song, which features Slash and Demi in the studio, intercut with clips of old-school Detroit.

