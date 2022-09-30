Hear Shawn Mendes’ new song from ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ soundtrack now

Island Records

Shawn Mendes has released his first new song since the March 2022 single “When You’re Gone.” It’s from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, in which he voices the title character.

The song is called “Heartbeat,” and it comes with a lyric video. In the upbeat love song, Shawn sings, “Heartbeat/It speeds up whenever you want me/What you got, I want it like all week/I need that, I wanna be wherever you are, wherever you are.”

The soundtrack to the movie, based on the beloved children’s book, is out October 7, the same day the movie hits theaters. As previously reported, it features original songs by Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team who brought you The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land.

Shawn sings quite a few numbers on the album. There are also some classic hits sprinkled in like Stevie Wonder‘s “Sir Duke” and naturally, Elton John‘s “Crocodile Rock.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.