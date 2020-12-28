Hearing for Convicted Killer of Lake Couple Coming Up in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This March, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments for and against the execution of a Cleveland-area man, convicted of killing five people including a Lake Township couple back in 2017.
48-year-old George Brinkman received the death penalty in that and another case where he killed a woman and her two young-adult daughters.
Brinkman is appealing the sentences.
He killed Gene and Roberta John in their Mount Pleasant Street NE home in June 0f 2017