‘Heartbeat Bill’ Passes, Goes To Governor

Dec 12, 2018

(WHBC) – The Ohio Senate on Wednesday approved the ‘Heartbeat Bill’, setting up a potential veto battle between Republican leaders and outgoing Governor John Kasich.

The controversial bill would ban abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

Kasich has promised to veto the bill as he did a similar measure in 2016.

Republican Governor-elect Mike DeWine, who takes office in January, has indicated that he would sign such a bill.

Meanwhile, at the same time attention is on the ‘Heartbeat Bill’, a second proposed abortion bill is moving through the Ohio Legislature.

Senate Bill 145 would outlaw a common abortion method usually performed in the second trimester.

If approved, any doctor who performs this method could be charged with a fourth-degree felony, face 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

There are exceptions: doctors can perform the procedure to save a woman’s life or prevent serious injury.

The bill could move to the Ohio House this week.

