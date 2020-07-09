Heat Advisory Issued for Nearly All of Ohio Including Stark
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve had seven straight days of highs at 90 degrees or greater, but now we’ll start to feel the humidity.
The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory is in effect for the area from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
The entire Canton area is covered by the advisory.
The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees on Thursday.
There’s also an Air Quality Alert for the metro Cleveland area including Summit and Portage Counties until midnight Thursday night.