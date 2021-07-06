      Weather Alert

Heat-Straightening Being Used to Repair 30 West Bridge Beams

Jul 6, 2021 @ 4:25am

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Work has begun on the Westbound Route 30 bridge over Genoa Avenue SW in Perry Township.

Two beams that support the bridge need to be straightened out after an oversized truck hit and damaged them two weeks ago.

ODOT says a heat-straightening process is being used.

Traffic is down to one lane on 30 East and West in that area, and Genoa underneath 30 is closed.

Also, the ramp from 30 West to Richville Drive is also closed.

