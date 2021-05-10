Heavy Rain, Even Snow for Mother’s Day, Flooding Results
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A soggy Mother’s Day, for sure.
One to two inches of rain fell across Stark County, with one report right around two inches in the Alliance area.
One report out of the Wooster area had 3.3 inches of rain.
But some areas saw the temperature drop into the low and mid 30s and snow and sleet mix in.
There was a trace of snow at the airport, and a weather observer in Hiram in Portage County measured two inches of the white stuff yesterday.
Parts of central Stark County were under a flood warning for a time last evening, but we have NO reports of people trapped in cars and such.
The warning covered parts of the city of Canton and Louisville.
A Flood Warning remained in effect for the Nimishillen Creek near the North Industry area of Canton Township through Monday afternoon.
Early Monday morning, the creek was a foot and a half over flood stage, but expected to fall below flood stage as the morning goes along.
A mobile home park on Cleveland Avenue SW is said to be impacted.