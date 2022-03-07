Heavy Rain Means Return of Flooding Problems
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least two inches iof rain fell in much of the area Monday morning.
The Flood Warning for the Nimishillen Creek in Canton Township has been extended until Tuesday afternoon.
Moderate flooding is now expected, with the creek expected to hit two-and-a-hald feet over flood stage Tuesday morning.
Also, roads that typically flood are either closed or at least partially water-covered:
Wales Road NW in Jackson Township is closed between Shuffel and Strausser.
And Route 619 in Lexington Township is closed near the new roundabout.