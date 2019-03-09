Heinz announces two new mayo-mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust

Following the success of Mayochup in 2018, Heinz has announced two new mayonnaise mashup products that will be seen in stores soon.

The inspiration has lead to the creation of Mayomust and Mayocue. Can you guess the mixture? Both include mayonnaise as one takes on mustard and the other, barbeque sauce.

In a recent Twitter poll, Heinz asked users which they prefer. Mayochup for the win!

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

Which one are you willing to try? What would you pair with these sauces?