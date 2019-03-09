Heinz announces two new mayo-mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
By Anastasia Otto
|
Mar 9, 2019 @ 9:24 AM
Heinz Mayomust & Mayocue

Following the success of Mayochup in 2018, Heinz has announced two new mayonnaise mashup products that will be seen in stores soon.

The inspiration has lead to the creation of Mayomust and Mayocue. Can you guess the mixture? Both include mayonnaise as one takes on mustard and the other, barbeque sauce.

In a recent Twitter poll, Heinz asked users which they prefer. Mayochup for the win!

Which one are you willing to try? What would you pair with these sauces?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Spring Into Daylight Savings Charlotte Russe to Close All Remaining Stores The World’s Biggest Starbucks Just Opened New Keurig Serves Cocktails Do You Take Too Many Pictures of Your Pets? Tony Hawk Helps His Daughter Overcome Her Fear of Skating
Comments