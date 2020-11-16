      Weather Alert

Help for 8 People Who Lost Everything in Alliance Fire

Nov 16, 2020 @ 4:47am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A community comes to help.

The eight people who lost their North Union Avenue home in Alliance in a fire are seeing donations from the community.

There’s also a GoFundMe page set up by one of the victims.

The goal hasn’t been met yet.

The Alliance Fire Department says they may never know what caused the fire last week that destroyed the house.

There were no serious injuries, though some of the victims had to jump out windows.

