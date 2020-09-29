Help for Ohio’s Beleaguered Restaurants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The General Assembly is working to relieve the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant business.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says House Bill 669 which passed in the House and Senate gives eateries the ability to sell three pre-packaged alcoholic beverages with each meal.
The liquor law also loosens up requirements for outdoor seating.
Most restaurants in Ohio have not returned to normal operations since the pandemic started.