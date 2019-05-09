Help The Hungry In Stark County

(WHBC) – The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is on Saturday.

That’s when you’re asked to leave some non-perishable food items by your mailbox before your regular mail delivery and your letter carrier will pick them up and get them to the food bank.

Maureen Tate is with the Stark County Hunger Task Force.

“We’re looking right now at a little more than 14 percent of our population, which includes 20 percent of kids, in Stark County that suffer from food insecurity.”

She says they have more than 30 food food pantries throughout the county they need to supply and events like this are crucial.

On with WHBC”s Gary Rivers she says Stamp Out Hunger is a simple way that you can get involved and make a difference.

