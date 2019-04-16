Hendrickson Breaks Ground On New Facility

(WHBC) – Hendrickson USA has broken ground on its new manufacturing facility in Navarre.

The company has purchased 35 acres from the 342 acre parcel of the old Stark County Farm property in Navarre.

The location will be home to the company’s sixth trailer suspension plant.

The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday, featuring Hendrickson CEO Gary Gerstenslager, Navarre Mayor Robert Benson, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and others.

“This $50 million, state-of-the-art facility will support local and Canadian customers as well as other Hendrickson divisions” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson.

“We are excited for this opportunity not only for Hendrickson but for the State of Ohio, Stark County and the Village of Navarre.”

Ray Hexamer, President of the Stark Economic Development Board says this is a great day for Stark County.

“It’s sort of the vision on this 342 acre piece of property that we’ve put together to bring jobs here, and Hendrickson is the perfect fit. They’re a local company that’s expanding with good paying jobs.”

The new manufacturing facility will be on Sterilite Street SE, and will be the first company on the 342 acre county farm property which is owned by the Stark Board of Trade.

The new facility will create 200 to 300 jobs in manufacturing, tech, management and other areas.

The company already has two other locations in the Canton area.

Hendrickson USA is a leading global manufacturer of suspensions and axle systems.