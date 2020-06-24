Henry Cavill Wants To Play Superman For Years To Come
Superman wants to keep playing Superman. Henry Cavill has been featured as the Man of Steel in the most recent DC films. He told Variety, “I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that.” Cavill continued, “Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.” Do you like Cavill as Superman? What should the next Superman movie be about?