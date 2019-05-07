Here Are Some DIY Skills You Really Should Know How To Do

While some jobs are better left up to the professionals, there are a few you can handle by yourself. According to Better Homes and Gardens, doing these basic tasks will help you save time, money, and stress.

1. Hanging a picture is pretty easy, and there are tools that can make it a snap.

2. Painting a room can improve your space in no time and it’s not too difficult. Plus if you mess up, you can just paint over it.

3. Fixing a leaky faucet and unblocking a stopped or slow drain on your own can keep more money in your wallet.

4.And there isn’t much to repairing a torn window screen. Just grab the supplies and tools at the local hardware store.

Which DIY tasks will you take on yourself? Which do you call in help?