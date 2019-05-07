Here Are Some DIY Skills You Really Should Know How To Do
By Sarah
|
May 7, 2019 @ 7:18 AM
Wooden planks forming the letters DIY for "Do It Yourself"

While some jobs are better left up to the professionals, there are a few you can handle by yourself. According to Better Homes and Gardens, doing these basic tasks will help you save time, money, and stress.
1. Hanging a picture is pretty easy, and there are tools that can make it a snap.
2. Painting a room can improve your space in no time and it’s not too difficult. Plus if you mess up, you can just paint over it.
3. Fixing a leaky faucet and unblocking a stopped or slow drain on your own can keep more money in your wallet.
4.And there isn’t much to repairing a torn window screen. Just grab the supplies and tools at the local hardware store.
Which DIY tasks will you take on yourself? Which do you call in help?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tweet Prompts Disney To Bring “Avengers: Endgame” To Deployed Troops Janelle Monae Helping Reinvent “Lady and the Tramp” Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Dropped Today Duchess Meghan Has Gone Into Labor Disney To Open Marvel-Themed Land At California Adventure Three “Game of Thrones” Spinoffs Are Underway
Comments