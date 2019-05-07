While some jobs are better left up to the professionals, there are a few you can handle by yourself. According to Better Homes and Gardens, doing these basic tasks will help you save time, money, and stress.
1. Hanging a picture is pretty easy, and there are tools that can make it a snap.
2. Painting a room can improve your space in no time and it’s not too difficult. Plus if you mess up, you can just paint over it.
3. Fixing a leaky faucet and unblocking a stopped or slow drain on your own can keep more money in your wallet.
4.And there isn’t much to repairing a torn window screen. Just grab the supplies and tools at the local hardware store.
Which DIY tasks will you take on yourself? Which do you call in help?
Here Are Some DIY Skills You Really Should Know How To Do
