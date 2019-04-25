Here Are Some National Pretzel Day Freebies
By Sarah
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 6:52 AM
Photo Taken In Germany, Mnchen

If you didn’t know National Pretzel Day is April 26 and some restaurant chains are offering freebies of the twisted treats.
Wetzel’s Pretzels will be giving everyone a free pretzel on Friday, and at Auntie Anne’s you can get a free pretzel when you buy a pretzel.
Auntie Anne’s will also be offering a pretzel-printed shower curtain starting Friday.
Other places with Pretzel Day deals are Ben’s Soft Pretzels and Cumberland Farms.
How do you like your pretzel?

