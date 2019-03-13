Here Are The 2019 Rock Hall Induction Speakers

With just a few weeks to go before the big day, we’re learning which speakers will induct the Class of 2019 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 29th.

Former Talking Heads frontman, an inductee himself, will do the honors for Radiohead. Two-time nominee Trent Reznor will be there for The Cure.

As previously hinted at by the band, Queen icon Brian May is set to take the stage before Def Leppard. Same goes for Roxy Music, who Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Simon Le Bon broke the news about last week.

While eligible since 2006 for entry, but never nominated, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs will induct the Zombies. Janelle Monáe will handle duties for Janet Jackson, with Harry Styles for Stevie Nicks.

What do you think of the choices for this year?