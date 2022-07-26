Here Are the 2022 Mtv Vmas Nominees

MTV has announced its VMA nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Doja Cat – “Woman” – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” –

VMA Nomination Totals – Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X have 7 nominations each. Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles (6 each), and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) and The Weeknd (5 each).

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Bad Bunny – Drake – Ed Sheeran – Harry Styles – Jack Harlow – Lil Nas X – Lizzo.

SONG OF THE YEAR – Adele – “Easy On Me” – Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Doja Cat – “Woman” – Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Here are your nominees for Video of the Year, presented by @burgerking

Who do you think will take the top prize?