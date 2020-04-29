Here are the Local Results from the Ohio Primary Election
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just after 12:30 AM, early Wednesday morning, the Stark County board of elections released the primary preliminary results.
The results include only ballots received by 7:30 PM on Tuesday evening. Mail in ballots that will arrive later, along with provisional ballots where a voters’ eligibility is confirmed have yet to be counted. The final results will be certified in a few weeks.
Below are just some the results from Tuesday’s count. You can view the full Stark County unofficial results here:
Presidential Candidate
- Democrat
- Joe Biden – 75.39%
- Bernie Sanders – 13.09%
- Republican
Fire Department Tax Levy Issues
- Issue 9: Tuscarawas Township Fire
- Issue 10: Perry Township Fire
- Issue 11: Jackson Township Fire
- Issue 17: Sandy Creek/ Minerva Fire
School Tax Levy Issues
- Issue 18: Louisville City Schools
- Issue 19: Canton City Schools
Stark County Parks Levy
- For the Tax Levy: 61.66%
- Against the Tax Levy: 38.34%