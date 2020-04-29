      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Ohio Retail Customers No Longer Required to Wear Face Covering Masks Under State’s Reopening Plan

Here are the Local Results from the Ohio Primary Election

Apr 29, 2020 @ 1:29am

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just after 12:30 AM, early Wednesday morning, the Stark County board of elections released the primary preliminary results.

The results include only ballots received by 7:30 PM on Tuesday evening. Mail in ballots that will arrive later, along with provisional ballots where a voters’ eligibility is confirmed have yet to be counted. The final results will be certified in a few weeks.

Below are just some the results from Tuesday’s count. You can view the full Stark County unofficial results here:

Presidential Candidate

  • Democrat
    • Joe Biden – 75.39%
    • Bernie Sanders – 13.09%
  • Republican
    • Donald Trump – 100%

Fire Department Tax Levy Issues

  • Issue 9: Tuscarawas Township Fire
    • Yes – 83.71%
    • No – 16.29%
  • Issue 10: Perry Township Fire
    • Yes – 78.21%
    • No – 21.79%
  • Issue 11: Jackson Township Fire
    • Yes – 75.04%
    • No – 24.96%
  • Issue 17: Sandy Creek/ Minerva Fire
    • Yes – 54.17%
    • No – 45.83%

School Tax Levy Issues

  • Issue 18: Louisville City Schools
    • Yes – 46.15%
    • No – 53.85%
  • Issue 19: Canton City Schools
    • Yes – 54.56%
    • No – 45.44%

Stark County Parks Levy

  • For the Tax Levy: 61.66%
  • Against the Tax Levy: 38.34%

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use