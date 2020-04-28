      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Ohio Retail Customers No Longer Required to Wear Face Covering Masks Under State’s Reopening Plan

Here is Where You Can Find Face Covering Masks

Apr 28, 2020 @ 12:27pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Governor Mike DeWine revealed the state’s plan to reopen Ohio’s economy over the next few weeks, one of the most notable social distancing rules that will be enforced is the mandatory wearing of masks at retail and other businesses.

DeWine says that once reopened, all employees, along with clients and customers must have face covering on at all times when at a place of business.

When facial covering masks were recommended by the CDC earlier this month, Governor DeWine echoed their request and provided information on how Ohioans could make three types of CDC approved facial coverings at home.

You can read more about those facial covering masks, view an instructional video and find links on how to make all three types of masks by clicking right here. 

However, if you do not have the materials or skills to make your own mask at home, there are plenty of places where you can buy them online. Below are links to some of the best options WHBC could find.

Low Cost Options

Masks Made with Recycled Products

Masks with Adjustable Nose Wire (Best for those with glasses)

Mask Subscription Services

Stylish Options

Family Packs

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use