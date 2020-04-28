Here is Where You Can Find Face Covering Masks
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Governor Mike DeWine revealed the state’s plan to reopen Ohio’s economy over the next few weeks, one of the most notable social distancing rules that will be enforced is the mandatory wearing of masks at retail and other businesses.
DeWine says that once reopened, all employees, along with clients and customers must have face covering on at all times when at a place of business.
When facial covering masks were recommended by the CDC earlier this month, Governor DeWine echoed their request and provided information on how Ohioans could make three types of CDC approved facial coverings at home.
You can read more about those facial covering masks, view an instructional video and find links on how to make all three types of masks by clicking right here.
However, if you do not have the materials or skills to make your own mask at home, there are plenty of places where you can buy them online. Below are links to some of the best options WHBC could find.
Low Cost Options
Masks Made with Recycled Products
Masks with Adjustable Nose Wire (Best for those with glasses)
Mask Subscription Services
Stylish Options
Family Packs