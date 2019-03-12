Here’s a Fun Way to Give Back on St. Patrick’s Day
By Sarah
|
Mar 12, 2019 @ 5:49 AM
St. Patricks day concept - green beer and symbols, wood calendar, rustic background

For the third year in a row, Guinness wants you to sport a ‘Stache for Charity from now till the end of the month.
To take part is simple, you just grab a Guinness and share your ‘Stache.
The ‘Stache can be your own, drawn on, or make it with an ice cold Guinness.
When you share your ‘stache on social media tag it with #StacheForCharity and Guinness will donate $1 tot he Guinness Give Back Fund.
What do you think about this charitable effort? How often do you make a ‘stache with your drink?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Full-Length Trailer for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ is Here World Wide Web Creator Celebrates 30 Years of the World Wide Web Stranger Things Might Give Eleven A Birthday In The Upcoming Season Most Young People Are Struggling With Mental Health, Reveals Survey by Lady Gaga’s Foundation ‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Date Revealed Free Pancake Day Is at IHOP This Week
Comments