Here’s a Fun Way to Give Back on St. Patrick’s Day

For the third year in a row, Guinness wants you to sport a ‘Stache for Charity from now till the end of the month.

To take part is simple, you just grab a Guinness and share your ‘Stache.

The ‘Stache can be your own, drawn on, or make it with an ice cold Guinness.

When you share your ‘stache on social media tag it with #StacheForCharity and Guinness will donate $1 tot he Guinness Give Back Fund.

What do you think about this charitable effort? How often do you make a ‘stache with your drink?