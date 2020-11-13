Here’s Another Reason To Celebrate Your Love Of Spicy Foods
Love spicy foods? The hotter the better? Here’s a reason to celebrate: You might live longer. According to a new study, chilies can protect you against a variety of diseases, as well as ward off heart attacks and strokes.
The findings were revealed by the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020 conference, announcing recently that those who consume the peppers may have a “significantly reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or cancer.” Previous research into the subject also showed that chilies have an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, and blood-glucose regulating effect. How spicy can you go? What’s the spiciest dish you’ve eaten?