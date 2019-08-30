Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In September
What are your plans for September? If they involve tons of binge-watching, you might want to take note of everything coming to Netflix in the new month. On Sunday, prepare for the streaming site to drop both The Lord of the Rings sequels as well as Superbad, 300, and American Psycho. Catch up on all you might have missed with The Walking Dead: Season 9. Shameless: Season 9 comes on the 10th, while the animated Turbo hits two days later. Documentary fans will be waiting on Surviving R. Kelly at the middle point and to cap off the month, the fifth season of Gotham will be released. Which shows are you hoping to watch this upcoming month?