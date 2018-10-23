Here’s How To Get Free Booritos from Chipotle

Do you like dressing up for Halloween? Do you also like burritos? Well then Chipotle has a scary good deal for you.
Starting at 3pm on October 31st, anyone in costume can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos for just $4. And for those of you who can’t break out the Harley Quinn makeup mid-week, hit Chipotle’s website where you can get the deal with the code BOORITO.
But if you’re even more adventurous, dress up like a burrito. It could net your free food for a year.
Take a photo of yourself rolled in foil and post to Instagram, making sure to tag @Chipotle. Eight finalists will be selected and one lucky winner gets 52 Free Burrito Cards.
