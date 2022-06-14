      Weather Alert

Here's how you can win Zedd's all-new ice cream flavor

Jun 14, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Courtesy N!CK’S Ice Cream

Zedd hasn’t been shy about his love of ice cream and, now, he’s teaming with N!CK’s, a Swedish-style ice cream brand, to create an all-new flavor.  

The Grammy winner named his new offering “Chilly Mango,” which is “a mango ice cream with the perfect hint of spice and a sweet strawberry swirl,” per the press release. For those who have a sweet tooth and are hoping to maintain their summer body, a pint of Zedd’s ice cream is only 240 calories.

The “Clarity” artist is also launching a giveaway that runs through June 30, where the grand prize is a six-month supply of Zedd’s favorite ice cream flavors and tickets to his Zedd in the Park show. You can enter now on Try.Nicks.com/Zedd

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

