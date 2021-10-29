      Weather Alert

Here's the scoop: President Biden didn't actually give Olivia Rodrigo a shoehorn

Oct 29, 2021 @ 2:02pm

ABC/Randy Holmes

So maybe President Biden’s gift to Olivia Rodrigo wasn’t quite as weird as we thought?

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, the 18-year-old singer said that one of the gifts she received after visiting the White House was a shoehorn engraved with the presidential emblem. But now she’s clarifying that the “shoehorn” was actually an ice cream scoop.

“thank u for having me @jimmykimmellive !!! also thank u to my mom who told me this president biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

She also included a photo of said ice cream scoop.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
More Details About The Tragic Shooting On Alec Baldwin’s Movie
Ed Sheeran Gives Sneak Peak Of New Album
We Get To Hear New Beyoncé in Latest ‘King Richard’ Trailer
Cheesecake Factory Giving Out Free Slices Online For Halloween
Chris Evans Tweets About ‘The Office’…Gets Jim and Pam’s Attention
Connect With Us Listen To Us On