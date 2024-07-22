Here’s what Selena Gomez wants for her 32nd birthday

Selena Gomez turns 32 Monday, July 22, and if you want to get her a gift, she has a suggestion.

Selena writes in an Instagram Story, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. For my birthday this year I would be so grateful if you were able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund. No amount is too small. Love you guys!”

On her regular Instagram page, Selena gives more information about the Rare Impact Fund, a charity she launched in connection with her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics. She writes that in the four years since its launch, the fund has raised “$15 million for youth mental health, supporting 26 organizations across 5 continents.”

She adds, “All of this would not be possible without you!​ Building the Rare Impact Fund has been my biggest wish.” She said a donation to the fund would be “the biggest gift you could ever give me.”

The goal of the fund is to raise $100 million in contributions to expand access to mental health services and education for young people worldwide. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the fund.

Meanwhile, Selena’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, posted a photo of himself dressed as a giant teddy bear, with the head off, and Selena lying next to him and smiling. He wrote, “i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life … happy bday bb! i love u!”

Benny dressed as a teddy bear in the video for “I Can’t Get Enough,” which was a collaboration between him, Selena, J Balvin and Tainy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.