Here’s Why the Royal Baby Is Named “Archie”
By Sarah
|
May 9, 2019 @ 9:44 AM

When Meghan Markle and Prince revealed that their baby’s name was Archie, fans were left scratching their heads, and before you continue to scratch your head there’s a reason for the name.
According to a source at Elle.com, the couple wanted a “modern name and with Archie, there was no special meaning behind the name, they just loved it.”
The royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is still loved and is seventh in line for the throne whether you like the name or not.
Did you scratch your head when you found out the name of the baby? Do you feel disrespected when you have to explain your child’s name?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s Time to Take a “Workcation” Dad Wants To Cancel Mother’s Day, And Folks Are Backing Him Up HBO Releases “Watchmen” TV Trailer A “Deadpool” Cartoon Is in the Works The College Admissions Scandal To Be Adapted Into A Limited TV Series The Royal Baby Has a Name
Comments