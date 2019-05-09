Here’s Why the Royal Baby Is Named “Archie”

When Meghan Markle and Prince revealed that their baby’s name was Archie, fans were left scratching their heads, and before you continue to scratch your head there’s a reason for the name.

According to a source at Elle.com, the couple wanted a “modern name and with Archie, there was no special meaning behind the name, they just loved it.”

The royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is still loved and is seventh in line for the throne whether you like the name or not.

Did you scratch your head when you found out the name of the baby? Do you feel disrespected when you have to explain your child’s name?