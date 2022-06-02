Here’s Why You’ll Only See Matthew Morrison In A Few “SYTYCD” Episodes
Matthew Morrison was super excited to be a part of So You Think You Can Dance, so it was quite a shock to hear he was leaving the show a little more than a week after the season 17 premiere aired May 18.
He shared in a statement that he “failed to follow production protocols,” and now we know what that was.
Morrison apparently sent some flirty text messages to a contestant that made her feel uncomfortable. She went to producers, who went to the suits at Fox and he was fired.
They never met up off set, but the messages crossed the line. Obviously as a judge, flirting with a contestant would make it difficult to not be biased.
