Here’s Your Chance to Sleep in a Wine Barrel
By Sarah
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 8:39 AM
Barrels in distillery

If you’re someone that would love to spend a weekend at a vineyard, you’re going to love the chance to sleep in a giant wine barrel.
A vineyard in Portugal named Quinta da Pacheca actually makes it possible by allowing you to “wine down” in a fancy oversized wine barrel.
Each suite comes with a barrel of amenities like a private wardrobe and bathroom, skylight windows, and a private terrace.
To stay in the oversized barrel is only $400 a night.

What’s the weirdest place you’ve ever slept for the night? What makes visiting a vineyard so much fun? What are some rules for visiting a vineyard?

