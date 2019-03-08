Here’s Your Chance to Sleep in a Wine Barrel

If you’re someone that would love to spend a weekend at a vineyard, you’re going to love the chance to sleep in a giant wine barrel.

A vineyard in Portugal named Quinta da Pacheca actually makes it possible by allowing you to “wine down” in a fancy oversized wine barrel.

Each suite comes with a barrel of amenities like a private wardrobe and bathroom, skylight windows, and a private terrace.

To stay in the oversized barrel is only $400 a night.

