Hero Teens Nab Porch Pirates And Counsel Them To “Stay Out of Trouble

“Inside Edition” has the story of 5 high school buddies who became unlikely heroes, at least to neighbors who had their packages swiped by porch pirates!

Ring camera video caught two boys in Arkansas keeping their eye on packages being delivered to a house, and then making their move to steal them. A group of teens were hanging out nearby and one of their moms pointed out what was happening, so the boys decided to chase down the thieves. The group caught up to the two boys confronting them, and then marched them back to the scene of the crime to return the packages and apologize. Then they walked them back home and advised them to stay out of trouble!

Kudos to their parents for raising them right!