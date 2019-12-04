Hershey Pa. Hockey Team Teddy Bear Toss Nets Over 45,000 Teddy Bears for Local Charities
The Hershey Bears hockey team in Pennsylvania have an annual tradition of a Teddy Bear Toss where after the first goal the Bears score in the game fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice. They are then collected and donated to local charities.
The Teddy Bear Toss was this week. It took the Bears 8 minutes to score a goal and then the stuffed animals were flying! This year they collected 10,000 more toys than last year’s toss! In all 46,650 stuffed animals were donated and it really took some time to clean up the ice! The announcers thought it would take 10-15 minutes to clean up. It actually took over 40!
Adding to the donated toys one club seat holder pledged to donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network for each stuffed animal so this year’s Teddy Bear Toss became extra special! What a great idea!