Hexamer: Supply Issues, Aggressive Construction Schedule Cause Amazon Opening Delay

Mar 22, 2022 @ 7:19am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nothing else changes about the Amazon project, except the opening date.

That from Stark Development Board President Ray Hexamer.

He says supply chain issues and an already-aggressive construction schedule convinced the company last week to say they’ll launch in 2023.

He believes it’ll be early in the year.

The 1.1 million square foot building at Columbus Road and Kirby Avenue NE has been under construction since October.

Hexamer says they’ll begin aggressively hiring employees about three months before they open.

Amazon believes it can get the one-thousand employees it needs for its Canton fulfillment center, says Hexamer.

