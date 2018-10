NKOTB are back on tour! To celebrate the event, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping an epic, throwback track, “80s Baby” featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through 80s song references and fresh verses- just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour.

Two ways to win tickets with Mix 941! Click here for details!