      Weather Alert

High School Engineering Students Create Prosthetic Arm for Middle School Cello Player

Jan 13, 2020 @ 10:20am
Photo taken in Berlin, Germany

A middle school student in Texas always had a dream of playing in the orchestra.  The problem was that she was born missing her left hand and part of her forearm.  But she still had the dream and told her teacher that she wanted to play the cello.

The teacher didn’t know how to make it happen but found blueprints online for a prosthetic arm and reached out to an engineering class at a high school close by.  Those students were able to design and 3D print the arm.  The presented the arm for the girl and now she’s playing the cello!  She said, ‘It made me feel special.  Thank you for making me feel normal!’

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Kate Is a Sweet Girl Who's Been at the Shelter for 40 days!
Terms Of Use