High School Engineering Students Create Prosthetic Arm for Middle School Cello Player
Photo taken in Berlin, Germany
A middle school student in Texas always had a dream of playing in the orchestra. The problem was that she was born missing her left hand and part of her forearm. But she still had the dream and told her teacher that she wanted to play the cello.
The teacher didn’t know how to make it happen but found blueprints online for a prosthetic arm and reached out to an engineering class at a high school close by. Those students were able to design and 3D print the arm. The presented the arm for the girl and now she’s playing the cello! She said, ‘It made me feel special. Thank you for making me feel normal!’