High School Football lives on Mix 94-1 – See the schedule here!

2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

RADIO

THUR 8/18 CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC @ PERRY

FRI 8/19 CINCINNATI MOELLER @ MASSILLON

FRI 8/26 MARLINGTON @ NORTHWEST

FRI 9/2 DUBLIN COFFMAN @ MCKINLEY

FRI 9/9 JACKSON @ GREEN

FRI 9/16 ST. EDWARDS @ MASSILLON

FRI 9/23 HOOVER @ MCKINLEY

FRI 9/30 CANTON SOUTH @ FAIRLESS

FRI 10/7 WEST BRANCH @ ALLIANCE

FRI 10/14 GREEN @ HOOVER

THUR 10/20 ST. THOMAS @ CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC

FRI 10/21 HOOVER @ JACKSON

SAT 10/22 MCKINLEY @ MASSILLON

TV

FRI 8/19 AKRON EAST @ JACKSON

FRI 8/26 POLAND SEMINARY @ LOUISVILLE

FRI 9/2 SANDY VALLEY @ CANTON SOUTH

FRI 9/9 FAIRLESS @ NORTHWEST

FRI 9/16 GLENOAK @ HOOVER

FRI 9/23 LOUISVILLE @ PERRY

FRI 9/30 MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC @ CENTRAL CATHOLIC

FRI 10/7 LAKE @ HOOVER

FRI 10/14 CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC @ JACKSON

FRI 10/21 NORTHWEST @ CANTON SOUTH

SAT 10/22 [email protected] MASSILLON

STREAM

FRI 8/19 BUCHTEL @ HOOVER

FRI 8/26 NORTH OLMSTED @ GREEN

FRI 9/2 LOUISVILLE @ NORTHWEST

FRI 9/9 GLENOAK @ LAKE

FRI 9/16 JACKSON @ PERRY

FRI 9/23 AUSTINTOWN FITCH @ MASSILLON

FRI 9/30 MCKINLEY @ LAKE

FRI 10/7 JACKSON @ MCKINLEY

FRI 10/14 MCKINLEY @ GLENOAK

FRI 10/21 MARLINGTON @ ALLIANCE