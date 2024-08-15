High School Football lives on Mix 94-1
Mix 94-1 celebrates 80 years of WHBC Sports bringing you the BEST High School Football radio coverage. Wow- 80 years!
Listen every week as we bring you some of the biggest games of the season, featuring some of the fiercest rivalries from all over Canton & Stark County – on YouTube, on the exclusive audio stream and, of course, on the radio every week right here on Mix 94-1.
With the BEST team in the biz – Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda, Denny Kincaid, Rick Worstell and Brian Novak. It doesn’t get any better than this.
See the full schedules for the radio, YouTube and exclusive audio stream games below.
Here’s to another amazing season – and to 80 years of coverage from WHBC Sports!
2024 High School Football Radio Schedule
- Thursday 8/22 Massillon v NFL Academy (UK) in Oregon
- Friday 8/23 Buchtel vs. Hoover
- Friday 8/30 Massillon @ GlenOak
- Friday 9/6 Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. Massillon
- Friday 9/13 Lake vs. Perry
- Friday 9/20 Massillon vs. St. Ed’s
- Friday 9/27 Jackson vs. Perry
- Friday 10/4 Hoover vs. McKinley
- Friday 10/11 CVCA vs. Northwest
- Friday 10/18 Jackson vs. McKinley
- Friday 10/25 Perry vs. GlenOak
- Saturday 10/26 McKinley @ Massillon (2pm)
- 2024 High School Football Youtube Schedule
- Friday 8/23 New Philadelphia vs. Louisville
- Friday 8/30 Marlington vs. Northwest
- Friday 9/6 Sandy Valley vs. East Canton
- Friday 9/13 McKinley vs. GlenOak
- Friday 9/20 Jackson vs. Green
- Friday 9/27 GlenOak vs. Hoover
- Friday 10/4 Lake vs. Jackson
- Friday 10/11 McKinley vs. Lake
- Friday 10/18 Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Central
- Friday 10/25 Northwest vs. Canton South
Saturday 10/26 McKinley @ Massillon (2 PM) (tape delay)
- 2024 High School Football Stream Schedule
- Thursday 8/22 Central vs. Perry
- Friday 8/23 VASJ vs. GlenOak
- Friday 8/30 Boardman vs. Lake
- Friday 9/6 Louisville vs. Northwest
- Friday 9/13 Green vs. Hoover
- Friday 9/20 GlenOak vs. Lake
- Friday 9/27 Central vs. Louisville
- Friday 10/4 West Branch vs. Marlington
- Friday 10/11 Canton South vs. Fairless
- Friday 10/18 Lake vs. Hoover
- Friday 10/25 Marlington vs. Alliance
- Also be sure to check out ALL of the great WHBC SPORTS High School Football PROGRAMING:
- Saturday Morning Huddle on LIVE on Streamyard, youtube, facebook and whbc.com 10am – 11am every SaturdayHosts Kenny Roda, Billy Beebe and various WHBC sports team members. A one hour streamyard program on Saturday mornings at 10am – live on facebook, youtube and live streamed on whbc.com. They are joined by Coaches and Players live as they go over the Friday night action…the best games, the biggest upsets, scores and more. And you the fan, can interact too! Nothing like it around!
- The Aultcare Stadium Show – 6pm – 6:50pm Every Friday night – Previews the night’s action all around Stark County and Northeast Ohio. What can we expect – the standings, the important matchups, coaches’ thoughts, reports from around the county, predictions from our experts and more. No one has a pregame like it!
- Half time show – Filled with scores and informationA complete update on high school scores from around Stark county and northeast Ohio plus updates on the Guardians, a look ahead at the weekend in college and NFL football and even a local news and weather update from the WHBC newsroom. Plus Skip Mosic with the Ohio State Radio Network brings us a feature piece on an exceptional high school athlete from across Ohio. Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show 10pm – 11pm
The only high school football post game show around. Brian Novak hosts the show with all the scores of the night from around Stark County and Northeast Ohio – with live reports from our high school football reporters at the key games.
