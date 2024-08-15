High School Football lives on Mix 94-1

Mix 94-1 celebrates 80 years of WHBC Sports bringing you the BEST High School Football radio coverage. Wow- 80 years!

Listen every week as we bring you some of the biggest games of the season, featuring some of the fiercest rivalries from all over Canton & Stark County – on YouTube, on the exclusive audio stream and, of course, on the radio every week right here on Mix 94-1.

With the BEST team in the biz – Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda, Denny Kincaid, Rick Worstell and Brian Novak. It doesn’t get any better than this.

See the full schedules for the radio, YouTube and exclusive audio stream games below.

Here’s to another amazing season – and to 80 years of coverage from WHBC Sports!

2024 High School Football Radio Schedule