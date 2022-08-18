Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo
Dave & Jimmy
6:00am - 10:00am

High School Football Returns Thursday

August 18, 2022 6:27AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe the best part of having “Back to School’ in the Fall is that High School Football goes along with it.

And the season starts Thursday night with a couple of area games.

We’ll have the annual “Battle of 13th Street”: Central Catholic at Perry on 1480 WHBC AM Radio.

And then the schedule blows up on Friday night, and we carry three games: on the radio, at whbcsports.com, and on our local cable TV channels.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment